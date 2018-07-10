‘Skins scoop: Rookie running back Derrius Guice brings his mother to tears

BATON ROUGE, La. – Redskins 2018 second round draft pick, Derrius Guice, has been making the most of his early NFL career. Coming out of college, several draft experts said that Guice had “off the field issues”. Well, the running back from LSU is doing everything in his power to prove them wrong.

Back in May, Guice invited 50 random Burgundy and Gold fans to a night out to the movies. It is these kind of gestures that are making Guice a fan-favorite before he even plays a down for the ‘Skins. Now, he has made one of his longtime favorites even more proud of him.

Monday, in a video posted to social media, the Baton Rouge native surprised his mother with a brand new car. Her reaction was incredible.

Hey mom! I have a surprise for you 🚘👀 pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

From making fans love him to making his mother love him even more, we can all say that his off the field issues have been nothing but making people smile.

