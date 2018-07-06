Terrorism related charge dropped against second suspect in Virginia Beach prom case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Prosecutors dropped a terrorism related charge against 18-year-old Michael Coleman after an incident at a high school prom at the Westin Hotel.

Prosecutors announced the decision to nolle-pros the charge during a hearing Friday. They will be moving forward with two concealed weapons charges.

Coleman’s bond was denied and he is set to be back in court in August.

In June the terrorism related charge was also dropped against the second suspect who is a 17-year-old.

Police arrested the teens in early June. They said the two made a threat against the Bayside High School prom. The two were originally charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism.