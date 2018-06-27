Prosecutors drop terrorism related charge against teen in Virginia Beach prom case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Prosecutors dropped a terrorism related charge against a 17-year old who had been arrested following an incident at a high school prom at the Westin Hotel.

Prosecutors announced the decision to nolle-pros during a hearing Wednesday.

The teenager still faces two gun charges and an alcohol charge. He will face trial on those charges in July and will be released on home monitoring.

Police arrested the 17-year-old and 18-yea- old Michael Coleman earlier this month. They say the two had made a threat against the Bayside High School prom. The two were originally charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism.

In a hotel room, police say they recovered a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

Prosecutors released a brief statement about their decision on Wednesday:

“As this is an ongoing investigation and prosecution, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time. This case remains under investigation and will continue to be reviewed for any potential charges supported by the evidence.”