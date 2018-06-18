Man accused of attempting terrorism against prom cited with more firearms charges in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man who is accused of attempting terrorism against a Virginia Beach school prom has been cited with more charges from an incident in Norfolk.

On Friday, June 8 around 5:15 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to a gunshot disturbance call in the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road.

When officers got there they investigated the crime scene and came in contact with several victims that were directly affected by the gunfire.

Thankfully police said no injuries were reported.

Warrants were obtained against 18-year-old Michael Coleman for four counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding , four counts of Use of a Firearm and Reckless handling of a firearm.

Coleman is also accused of being one of two people who were arrested for conspiring to commit a terrorist act during Bayside High School’s prom at Virginia Beach Town Center. While Virginia Beach Police conducted their investigation they noticed that Norfolk detectives had obtained the warrants above.

Both agencies coordinated investigative efforts to apprehend Coleman in the City of Norfolk.