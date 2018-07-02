Newport News Chief of Police addresses recent homicides on first day of job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It has been quite the first day on the job for Steve Drew as Chief of Police in Newport News.

Despite all that, he has made it a point to be hands-on in the community. He and his team went around the neighborhoods where the most recent shootings took place and handed out flyers with the message of "if you see something, say something."

"Every division in this department is going to be focused on reducing violent crime in this city. It's going to be focused on reassuring citizens and kids that live here that the police are here with them. We're going to protect them. We're going to keep them safe," said Chief Drew, who was sworn into office last Thursday.

After two different deadly shootings happened in less than 32 hours on the same street, police say they are doing everything they can to reduce the violence.

Chief Drew also says you will notice a huge police presence throughout the city from here on out.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the people who are hurting, but we're hurting with him. The same concerns that these residents have are the same concerns the city has. Everybody plays a role," said Chief Drew.

If you anything about a crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.