New Police Chief sworn in for Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have a new chief.

Steven R. “Steve” Drew was sworn in as Chief of the Newport News Police Department Thursday morning.

The ceremony took place at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center and the Honorable Bryant Sugg, Chief Judge with the Newport News Circuit Court swore in the Chief.

Newport News City Manager Cindy Rohlf and Mayor McKinley Price spoke at the event.

A release from the city said Chief Drew began his law enforcement career almost 25 years ago with the Richmond Police Department. During his career he served in various positions including the Narcotics Division, Citywide Gun and Drug Enforcement Unit, Major Crimes Division and most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations and Business Services. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from Urbana University and a Master’s Degree in Business from Colorado State University.

Chief Drew will begin his new role on July 2 and brings with him a strong belief in partnerships between police and the community we serve, the city said.