2 deadly shootings on same road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Tricia Lane that left a young man and woman dead.

The first of the shootings was on Thursday in the 100 block of Tricia Lane around 5:30 p.m. The victim was 24-year-old Eimaja Jade Harris, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Officers would be back out there a little over a day later when another shooting was reported to have happened at the intersection of Dresden Drive and Tricia Lane around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police would arrive to find 21-year-old Gleen Lamont Travers of Virginia Beach suffering from life-threatening injuries. He would later die at a local hospital from his gun wounds.

Both investigations are ongoing, and there are no suspects in either shooting at this time.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

