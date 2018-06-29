Newport News Police investigate shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left one 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

Police are still investigating the shooting that was near the intersection of Dresden Drive and Tricia Lane around 10 p.m.

Officials say he is currently at a local hospital after being transported there by first responders.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.

The shooting Friday evening is on the same street where a 24-year-old woman was found fatally shot Thursday evening.

