Three of four suspects’ charges dismissed after social media post lead to murder of Portsmouth mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Four were preciously charged in the murder of a Portsmouth mother.

On March 14 police responded to Cushing St. for a shooting. There they found 39-year-old Jennifer Bartell with gunshot wounds to her torso.

Though Bartell was taken to the emergency room, she later died.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Joshua L. Bowen of Portsmouth, with 1st Degree Murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three others were arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact in a Felony — 40-year-old Shaunicka M. Cooley of Portsmouth, 19-year-old Albany L. Pierce of Portsmouth and 38-year-old Shyrayno M. Jackson of Portsmouth.

Detectives and court records showed Bartell’s shooting death was directly related to arguments over a Facebook post between Bartell’s daughter and another woman.

News 3 was the only news outlet to speak to Bartell’s family after her alleged gunman was in court. They want justice to be served and cannot believe this senseless act all started over social media.

In January, 2019 all charges for Cooley, Pierce and Jackson were nolle prossed.

Bowen has a jury trial scheduled in May of 2019 for his 1st Degree Murder charge.

