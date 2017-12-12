Charges dismissed in case of Norfolk man accused of killing one, injuring five others

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man charged with killing a man and injuring five others was originally appeared in court in 2017.

Police previously believed Demetrius McGregor, 32, killed one person and injured five others at a house party on Azalea Garden Road in late July.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Maxie Mock dead.

Investigators also found two shooting victims nearby.

Around the same time, police said three other gunshot victims  walked in to separate hospitals.

McGregor was originally charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. As of March, 2019 all of his charges connected with this incident were nolle prossed.

