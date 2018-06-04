× AMBER Alert: Sex offender abducts baby from Virginia gas station

DANVILLE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-month-old girl after Virginia State Police say Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted by an armed sex offender at a gas station Sunday evening in Danville.

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

Troopers believe the child’s abductor is 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy.

Police said Kennedy assaulted the infant’s mother before taking the girl at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville Sunday evening.

Troopers said Kennedy may be traveling in a four-door gold Suzuki with North Carolina tags FAA-1873.

The suspect was last seen headed eastbound on Route 58 possibly headed to North Carolina, according to police.

Officials said Kennedy has several tattoos: a skull on his left forearm, a wizard on his left upper arm, a skull with bandanna over its mouth on right his forearm and a pit bull with American bulldog written under it on his upper right arm.

Additionally, he has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender in North Carolina who was recently released from jail on drug distribution charges on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone who has information that could help authorities is asked to call Danville Police Department at 1-434-799-5111 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.