Norfolk Sheriff’s Office welcomes 20 new deputies

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Sheriff's Office is adding nearly two dozen new deputies to its ranks.

Thursday night, 20 recruits graduated the sheriff's 60th Academy Class. They will join nearly 500 employees already within the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies are responsible for the safety and security of inmates held in the Norfolk City Jail.

In addition to the graduation ceremony, Sheriff Joe Baron honored eight deputies and one recruit who helped saved lives in three separate incidents in the last six months.

Two of the incidents were attempted suicides in the jail in December.

The third involved a woman at a Walmart who had overdosed on opioids.

The ceremony was held at the Norfolk Fire Rescue Training Center.