Woman saved by two deputies after turning blue and collapsing at Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Norfolk deputies are being praised for their quick actions that saved a woman’s life inside of a Walmart.

It happened May 20 at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive at around 10:30 p.m.

Deputy William Davis and Deputy Aaron Brooks were working part time security at the store.

Sheriff’s officials say Davis came across a customer holding up a woman who appeared to be in distress just inside the store. They said she became limp and collapsed.

Deputy Davis called over Deputy Brooks, who was also working at the time.

They said the woman started to turn blue and they could not locate a pulse. Deputy Brooks began CPR until Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police arrived on the scene.

They said the deputies’ actions helped the woman’s pulse come back, but she was still having trouble breathing on her own.

NFR were able to determine that the sudden collapse was due to an overdose and they administrated Narcan. She was taken to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center.

They said the lifesaving actions by both men is why this young woman is alive today.

Now both deputies are being recognized by the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office shared with News 3 the response they received from Walmart: