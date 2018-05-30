Man gets two life sentences for murder of elderly Isle of Wight woman, son

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of an elderly woman and her son.

Kareem Jamar Mitchell will serve two life sentences and eight years for his seven charges. He pleaded guilty to two counts of First Degree murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Armed Burglary, Grand Larceny and Felon Possession of a Gun.

80-year-old Nancy Starnes and 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes were found shot dead inside their Smithfield home on September 23, 2017.

The sheriff called their murders “gruesome”.

Mitchell previously waived his hearing and now entered a guilty plea to all charges in lieu of being charged with capital murder.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Richard Holmes, will still face first degree murder and firearms charges.

Another suspect, Sharon Galvin, was also charged with offenses in connection to the death of Nancy and Kenneth Starnes,

