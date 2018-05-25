New outdoor waterpark open to public for soft opening Saturday

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. – A new outdoor waterpark is almost ready to open near the Chincoteague Island KOA campground!

Maui Jacks posted on their Facebook that they will be holding a soft opening for the public to attend Saturday, May 26.

The park opens at 10 a.m. and they said although North Shore Beach isn’t quite ready, people can get out and enjoy the lazy river and some of the slides!

Maui Jack’s will feature over four acres of Hawaiian-themed amusements, including two 35-foot towers with five looping body slides, a Lazy River that goes throughout the development and shady cabanas for lounging.

There will also be a 32-foot aquatic play structure that includes a dual racer slide, two enclosed body slides and one open body slide, water blasters, a 5-foot tipping bucket and a 1-foot wading pool.