New outdoor waterpark coming to Chincoteague Island in 2018

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. – A new outdoor waterpark is being built near the Chincoteague Island KOA campground, according to Blue Water Development Corporation.

Maui Jack’s will feature over four acres of Hawaiian-themed amusements, including two 35-foot towers with five looping body slides, a Lazy River that goes throughout the development and shady cabanas for lounging.

There will also be a 32-foot aquatic play structure that includes a dual racer slide, two enclosed body slides and one open body slide, water blasters, a 5-foot tipping bucket and a 1-foot wading pool.

The park will have an adults-only pool, a beach seating area and a Tiki Bar with beer, wine and tropical cocktails.

Maui Jack’s is open to seaside RV resort campers, overnight guests and the public. It will offer discounted rates for campers, and tickets will be sold through hotels and other campgrounds. There will be parking available.

