A man was shot dead in Norfolk; 7 months later, a family searches for answers

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s been seven months and a family is still searching for answers.

A young father was gunned down days before Halloween.

On October 28, Norfolk Police were called out to the 1300 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Friday, police said they don’t have any suspect information.

24-year-old Samad Brailsford was the victim, and his family is obviously distraught.

Vera Pearson, a mother of four, is now experiencing a pain no parent should have to endure – the loss of a child.

She said Samad was her second oldest and she can’t believe he is gone.

“He’s always going to hold a special place in my heart and when they took him, they took a piece of me. I miss my son. I just want my son back. It’s hard,” said Pearson.

It happened at around 3 a.m. the weekend before Halloween.

The Bayside High School graduate is described by family members as strong, reliable and funny. The father of two young kids got his HVAC license and was excelling at work.

“Samad was a great kid. I know he’s a man but he’s a great kid. He was just trying to do the right thing, trying to be a good family man, a good father to his children and love his family. We are just sad and angry that he’s gone,” said his great-uncle Teddy Baker.

He comes from a big family and now they are upset, want to know why and want justice for their loved one.

“He had his own relationship with each one of us, so it’s affecting us all in different ways,” said his cousin who didn’t want to be identified.

“We might not ever get over this and what we want is closure,” said another cousin.

“I know someone has seen and heard something. I know someone knows something about what happened,” said Pearson.

The family said they have raised a substantial amount of money for a reward.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You could be eligible for a reward.

