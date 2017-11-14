Exclusive: Family is desperate for answers after 24 year-old father was shot and killed Halloween weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va - A young father was gunned down and shot to death days before Halloween.

News 3 spoke exclusively to the man’s mother and family members who can’t understand why this happened.

Back on October 28th Norfolk Police were called out to the 1300 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Days later, 24-year-old Samad Brailsford was laid to rest.

Mother of 4 children, Vera Pearson is now experiencing a pain no parent should have to endure, the loss of a child.

She said Samad was her second oldest and she can’t believe he is gone.

“He's always going to hold a special place in my heart and when they took him, they took a piece of me. I miss my son. I just want my son back. It's hard,” said Pearson.

No one has been arrested for the shooting death which happened at around 3 o’clock in the morning the weekend before Halloween.

The Bayview High School graduate is described by family members as strong, reliable, and funny. The father of two young kids got his HVAC license and was excelling at work.

“Samad was a great kid, I know he's a man but he's a great kid. He was just trying to do the right thing, trying to be a good family man, a good father to his children and love his family. We are just sad, and angry that he's gone,” said his great-uncle Teddy Baker.

He comes from a big family and now they are upset, want to know why and want justice for their loved one.

“He had his own relationship with each one of us so it's affecting us all in different ways,” said his cousin who didn’t want to be identified.

Another cousin said, “We might not ever get over this and what we want is closure.”

“I know someone has seen and heard something. I know someone knows something about what happened,” said Pearson.

Norfolk police are asking anyone with information on this case. They say call Crimeline at 888-LOCK-U-UP. You could be eligible for a reward.