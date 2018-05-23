× Second-degree murder charge dropped against Chesapeake Man

Norfolk, Va. – A 21-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested for second-degree murder but those charges were dropped Wednesday.

Jahmel Hicks remains held at the Chesapeake Jail for a separate charge.

Hicks’ attorney James Broccoletti said Hicks acted in self-defense and is happy about the outcome of the courts decision today.

“Mr. Hicks was very candid with the police and admitted that he shot in self-defense so the police had probable cause to arrest him at the time with what was apparent to them,” said Broccoletti, “They continued their investigation and we continued our investigation and all the facts and circumstances came together. We got their forensic report back which painted a different picture.”

We reached out the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office who said, “This Office nolle prossed 1 count of 2nd Degree Murder and 1 count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He remains charged with 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is in custody on that charge. He’s also in custody for charges in Chesapeake. The homicide remains under investigation and other charges in the matter in the future are possible.”

“The evidence both from a forensic standpoint and witnesses established that Mr. Hicks acted self-defense,” said Broccoletti.

News 3 was there after the shooting happened in late January.

Police were called to the 800 block of Ceder Street.

Neighbors told News 3 they called police when they heard shots fired.

Parker was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital but died.

Hicks was arrested the following day.

Hicks is currently being held in the Chesapeake Jail, according to VA inmate website.

He is scheduled for court on June 18th for the charges in Chesapeake.