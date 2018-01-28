Norfolk Police arrest suspect in homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department arrested Jahmel A. Hicks, 21, as a suspect in the murder of Antonio Parker.

The 20-year-old man’s death happened in the 800 block of Cedar Street Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene at 5:15 p.m. and, upon arrival, found 20-year-old Antonio Parker inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Parker was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but he died shortly after arrival.

Detectives have not released a motive for why Hicks allegedly killed Parker.

Stay with News 3 for updates.