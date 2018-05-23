More than 300 missing children cases remain unsolved in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A missing child is every parent's biggest scare and it can happen in a blink of an eye.

13-year-old Selena Salazar is from Portsmouth and has been missing since April 15. She lived with her adopted mother, two brothers and a sister.

Salazar's mother, Erin Finley-Orick believes she was lured by someone online.

"We had a nice night, we made spaghetti dinner, we watched two movies, she was laughing and enjoying a family night with us and then the next morning she was gone," Finley-Orick said.

There are 329 missing children in Virginia as of May 22 and the reasons why children vanish varies.

Search and rescue coordinator for the Commonwealth, Mark Eggeman told News 3's Aleah Hordges that many are considered runaways and those cases normally resolve themselves.

"When I look at missing children stats a lot of them are back within a week. They may disappear for a couple of days, but they're back within a week," Eggeman said.

However other cases can be far more complicated to solve.

