Newport News church holds prayer vigil for 13-year-old runaway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Members of the Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church gathered for a prayer vigil for a missing teen Monday night.

13-year-old Portsmouth resident Selena Salazar has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police have labeled this as a runaway case.

Co-senior Pastors Bert Cloud and Gina Anderson-Cloud organized the event. The church is located in Newport News and the congregation is extremely worried. They held candles and prayed together.

Selena’s first language is Spanish, and she is an active member of the church.

The community was encouraged to wear Selena’s favorite colors, red and pink, for solidarity with her and her family at the prayer vigil.