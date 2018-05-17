× “It’s so much bigger than fried chicken.” Local foodbank says loss of Farm Fresh is devastating to their supplies

NORFOLK, Va. – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is concerned about being able to help the community now that Farm Fresh is closing. The food bank relied on the grocer for $50,000 and more than 1.5 million pounds of food.

CEO, Ruth Jones Nichols said she was on vacation when Farm Fresh announced their closing. She heard about the closing on Facebook when the community talked about the loss of the grocer’s fried chicken.

“It’s so much bigger than fried chicken. Farm Fresh has been a critical community partner for our foodbank donating on average 1.5 million pounds of food each year,” said Jones Nichols.

She’s concerned about the families who rely on the food bank, especially as summer approaches. She added losing breakfast and lunch in school really puts extra stress on families when school is out and without Farm Fresh’s generous contributions, stock at the food bank could run low.

Those who are interested in helping the Food Bank can donate both non-perishable foods and money.

“We can make a $10 stretch into three meals, so that’s what we prefer,” said Jones Nichols.