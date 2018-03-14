Harris Teeter, other grocers to buy Farm Fresh stores in Hampton Roads

MINNEAPOLIS & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – SUPERVALU INC. announced Wednesday that it has entered three separate agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy stores.

The stores will be sold for approximately $43 million in cash to Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division and Food Lion.

SUPERVALU will also continue discussions and explore potential transactions to sell the remaining Farm Fresh stores to current and prospective wholesale customers and certain Farm Fresh employees.

The agreements provide for:

Ten stores being sold to Harris Teeter, including six in-store pharmacies and three fuel centers

Eight stores being sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, including eight in-store pharmacies and four fuel centers

Three stores being sold to Food Lion, including three in-store pharmacies

The transactions were unanimously approved by SUPERVALU’s board of directors and are expected to close in May 2018. The company is also working with a third party to liquidated the inventory at these Farm Fresh stores.

SUPERVALU has also entered into agreements to transfer pharmacy prescription files to other pharmacies in the area.

Farm Fresh was founded in 1957 and employs approximately 3,300 associates. It is headquartered in Mathews, North Carolina.

