13-year-old arrested in Hampton shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 35-year-old man injured over the weekend.

Hampton Police were called to the 700 block of Todds Lane around midnight Sunday morning and found the victim inside a home and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.

An investigation revealed a 13-year-old boy and the victim were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical when the suspect shot the victim.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.