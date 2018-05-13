Man seriously injured in early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight Sunday in the 700 block of Todds Lane.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim, a 35-year-old man, inside a home with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury, according to members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are unknown.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between people who know each other. Everyone involved is cooperating and speaking with investigators.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.