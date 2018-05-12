Walmart surprises local business owner with invite to pitch his product

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Walmart surprised local company Pop Culture Gourmet Popcorn with an opportunity to pitch their Made in the USA product to Walmart’s buyers.

Omar Hussan believed he was coming to the Walmart Supercenter on Virginia Beach Blvd. to pitch his product to store managers to attend Open Call, an opportunity for American entrepreneurs to come to Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

However, the owner of the Norfolk-based company was surprised with the news that he was already approved to attend the event on June 13!

If successful, Hussan’s locally-made products could make it on to Walmart shelves and into the hands of millions of customers.

Good luck, Omar!