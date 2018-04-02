Celebrating National Small Business Week at ‘Pop Culture’

NORFOLK, Va. – Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

This year, April 29 through May 5 is time to get out and celebrate the small businesses in Hampton Roads.

‘Pop Culture‘ is a gourmet popcorn shop that opened in Downtown Norfolk in June 2017.

Owned and operated by a Navy veteran and his family, the shop combines unique popcorn flavors with pop culture to create a fun, delicious treat.

They’re located at 112 Granby Street and are open Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They also sell their ever changing flavors online.