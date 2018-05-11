Suffolk parents band together to help schools with security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - A group of parents is taking their kids' safety at school into their own hands.

Suffolk Parents for School Safety (SP4SS) is described as "a group of parents volunteering their time and energy to improve school safety."

The group was formed in recent months as a way to help Suffolk Public Schools better secure school buildings in the wake of shootings at schools across the country.

Jennifer Brennon, President of SP4SS, says she was inspired by parents in Chesapeake who are doing something similar.

According to a flyer recently sent out, SP4SS is focusing on low-budget items like lockdown magnetic strips for classroom doors, classroom door window coverings and safety bags for each classroom and bus, etc.

For more on what Suffolk Public Schools are doing to secure buildings, click HERE.