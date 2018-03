Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Parent Becky Amos-Mohrhusen told News 3 that she wants to see immediate changes in security at all schools in the district.

She asked the Chesapeake school board if the community can crowdfund to help on February 26.

The idea has gained wide-spread attention across social media.

Amos-Mohrhusen said she asked the school board to create a donation account for each school to handle their specific needs.

She also asked for an additional account where proceeds will go towards the Chesapeake school district's general funds.

