Norfolk joins other Hampton Roads cities in using life saving app

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue will now join its counterparts in Chesapeake and Newport News in using the app PulsePoint.

The announcement was made on Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page on Friday. But the city nor its fire division announced when it would officially start using the app.

The lifesaving app alerts people to nearby cardiac emergencies through notifications that come through the downloadable phone app with a goal of getting CPR to a cardiac arrest patient as quickly as possible.

People will get alerted about the emergency at the same time as first responders.

Both the Chesapeake Fire Department and the Newport News Fire Department have been using PulsePoint since 2017.

“In sudden cardiac arrest, basically, people have about eight minutes when we look at survivability,” the Chesapeake Fire Department’s Chief Medical Officer said. “Out of hospital cardiac arrest, there’s about a five percent chance of survivability. When early CPR is started you raise that survivability up to 30 to 70 percent.”

Pulsepoint, which hit the market around 2010 to 2011, has helped save lives in a variety of places across the nation, and is even getting funding from health groups and organizations, so that localities in cities and towns can receive the technology.

Citizen CPR Foundation announced Sonoma County EMS/Save Lives Sonoma, in California, as the inaugural winner of the 2017 PulsePoint Grant Competition at a conference in New Orleans this past December.

Chesapeake’s Fire Department saw the use of the app almost immediately when it launched in 2017. February 2017, saw 1,200 people and more with the app. The department also said in March 2017 that 60 users had been alerted to 16 emergencies in the city.

