Chesapeake Fire Department launches lifesaving app

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake residents could play a major role in life or death situations.

The Chesapeake Fire Department, along with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, recently launched a new app called PulsePoint.

The lifesaving app alerts CPR trained people to nearby cardiac emergencies.

People will get alerted about the emergency at the same time as first responders.

PulsePoint will give you the exact location of the emergency as well as the nearest Automated External Defibrillator.

The goal of the app get you to the scene in the critical moments before EMS can arrive.

Since its launch in February, fire officials say more than 1,200 people have downloaded the app.

For anyone needing a refresher, the app includes a “CPR How-to” and “AED How-to” section.

So far, more than 60 users have been alerted to 16 emergencies in the city.