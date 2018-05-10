Four-star Bishop Sullivan cornerback Tayvion Land commits to Maryland

NORFOLK, Va. – The Big Ten has made it’s presence felt in the Hampton Roads football recruiting landscape the past few years. Ohio State has consistently pulled elite talent out of the area, and now Maryland is doing the same.

Bishop Sullivan four-star cornerback Tayvion “Tank” Land, is the latest Crusader to commit to the Terrapins, bringing the total to five in the last three cycles.

247Sports ranks Land as the eighth-best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2019. The rising senior has 17 career pass deflections and eight interceptions in three seasons.