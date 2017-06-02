Teradja Mitchell, Virginia’s 2nd rated high school football recruit, chooses Ohio State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The nation's second-ranked inside linebacker has a knack for shutting down opposing offenses. Friday, Teradja Mitchell tackled his high-profile recruitment.

The Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School senior to be, rated by 247Sports as the 38th best prospect in the nation and number two recruit in Virginia, verbally committed to Ohio State Friday night.

C O M M I T E D 110% ...

To THE Ohio State University 🅾️

SHHH 🤐 ... #S1LVER8ULLETS 🏳 pic.twitter.com/BCnpIcBvXC — Teradja Mitchell ™⁷ (@WhosThatNumber7) June 2, 2017

Teradja chose the Buckeyes over Florida State and 30 other scholarship offers.

"It was a really hard decision," Teradja told News 3. "I was with Florida State the whole way. I prayed about it and just felt like Ohio State had more to offer me. The players didn't really play a factor in it, but i felt Ohio State was the place I needed to go."

Mitchell will join former Lake Taylor High School standout Wayne Davis on the Buckeyes defense.