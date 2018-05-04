First responders looking for missing swimmer in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer in the 1200 block of Colonial Parkway near the College Creek area in James City County Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:29 p.m.

Officials said a man went under the water while swimming and did not resurface. They said the incident is on National Park Service property.

Units with James City County Police, Fire and EMS are still at the scene and trying to locate and rescue the man.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.