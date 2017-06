JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Crews are working to recover a man from the water near College Creek Beach Monday night.

Police dispatchers got a call about a male who went under water and was not seen again around 7:45 p.m.

The 23-year-old man from Chesterfield was swimming with five friends when he went under, according to police.

James City County fire, police, a dive team, the VMRC and Coast Guard are responding.

