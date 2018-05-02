Nine Trey Gangster sentenced to life in prison for four murders

NORFOLK, Va. – One of the members of the Nine Trey Gangsters was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in four murders and several additional non-fatal shootings.

Court documents say 26-year-old Anthony Foye of Suffolk is a member of the United Blood Nation-affiliated street gang that has members in states across the East Coast.

The documents say Foye and one of his fellow gang members, Nathaniel Mitchell, were trying to gain a reputation within the gang as “shooters.” In order to improve his ranking, Foye murdered Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandalet Mercer, Linda Lassiter and Wayne Davis, shot into a Portsmouth residence and shot several other people across South Hampton Roads.

Law enforcement officials say almost none of the victims had any affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsters or any other street gang, and that three of Foye’s murder victims were the parents or grandparents of young children.

Foye pleaded guilty on September 8, 2017 to four counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity and faced a mandatory life sentence on each count.

Related:

Jury convicts nine local gang members of violent 2015 crime spree

Suffolk gang member sentenced to 45 years for involvement in two gang-related murders