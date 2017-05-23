Two Suffolk gang members plead guilty for murders and multiple shootings

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two local gang members pleaded guilty Tuesday to their connection in murders and shootings.

Court records said 25-year-old Anthony Foye and 28-year-old

both of Suffolk, were members of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Nine Trey Gangsters is a street gang with members in states across the East Coast. The Department of Defense said they are affiliated with the United Blood Nation.

Foye murdered Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter, and Wayne Davis to futher his membership in the gang, the DOJ said.

Foye also shot into a residence in Portsmouth and shot two other individuals in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Davis to further his membership in the gang, helped conceal Tynes’ body and was the driver during the shooting of Mercer, the DOJ said.

Foye pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity, and faces a mandatory life sentence on each count when sentenced on September 8.

Davis pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, and to being an accessory after the fact to a murder in aid of racketeering.

The DOJ said Davis has agreed to a sentence of 45 years and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.