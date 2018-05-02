× City Councilman Ben Davenport announces run for Virginia Beach mayor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City Councilman Ben Davenport announced he plans to run for mayor on Wednesday morning.

Davenport says he’ll be focused on bringing new technology jobs to the city with a focus on a 21st century economy.

He becomes the third candidate to announce he plans to run for mayor. Councilman Bob Dyer already announced he’s running. Former Councilman Linwood Branch also said he plans to run.

Davenport has been on city council since 2015. His at-large seat was already up for reelection. With the announcement, he can only run for mayor.

Former Mayor Will Sessoms left office earlier this week after announcing his resignation to pursue career opportunities in the private sector.