× Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms leaves office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monday marks the end of Mayor Will Sessoms’ tenure in office.

Sessoms announced earlier this month he was stepping down as mayor to purse jobs in the private sector. He was serving his third term as mayor, following several terms on the city council. He’s leaving before his term expires.

“To have been able to serve my hometown as a member of the city council and then as mayor for over half my adult life, I have to tell you, I am one lucky guy,” he said. “As I embark on the next chapter in my life, I will remain Virginia Beach’s number one fan.”

On Tuesday night, city council is scheduled to select an interim mayor. In the immediate future, Vice Mayor Louis Jones will take on the duties.

From there, a special election to replace Sessoms is expected in November. Already two candidates have announced they plan to run, including Linwood Branch and Bob Dyer.