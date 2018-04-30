Man accused of shooting a Hampton Police officer faces judge

HAMPTON, Va. – A man accused of shooting a Hampton police officer is in court Monday.

Leonard Morrison is accused of shooting a Hampton police officer near the Hampton Towne Center AMC in June, 2017.

Police say he and two others, Allen Ralph and James Gregory, had just attempted to rob a GameStop.

The officer was struck in his bulletproof vest, was treated at the hospital and released.

Additionally, Morrison and Gregory are charged in the murder of two Virginia Beach fathers. Detectives have also linked the incident in Hampton to a robbery of a Chesapeake GameStop.

In July, 2017 Morrison did not show in court and his attorneys and Hampton Roads Regional Jail Superintendent, Ronaldo Myers, told the judge Morrison was paralyzed.

Morrison’s jury trial started Monday.