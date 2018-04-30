Keeping the legacy of the ‘Greatest Generation’ alive through flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The skies over Virginia Beach will soon be filled with aircraft reminiscent of the World War II era for the Warbirds Over the Beach air show.

The annual show is put on by the Military Aviation Museum and will be held May 18th to 20th.

Before the airshow, News 3 anchor Todd Corillo went flying in one of the aircraft over Pungo and the Sandbridge shoreline.

During the air show, spectators can expect to see fighters and bombers of the armed forces "patrol the countryside to protect our homeland from the Axis forces," according to the museum.