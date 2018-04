VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all history buffs!

The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is giving people the chance to watch hundreds of re-enactors and actual warplanes of WWII. Plus, there will be entertainment reminiscent of the 1940s.

The event will take place the weekend before Memorial Day from May 18 through May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Military Aviation Museum is located at 1341 Princess Anne Road.

Click here to buy tickets.