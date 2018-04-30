Authorities recover body of boy swept away by wave in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The body of a 4-year-old boy swept away by a wave in the Outer Banks on April 25 has been recovered.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department announced Monday morning that the body of 4-year-old Wesley Belisle was located on Carova Beach by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

They say his family has been notified and they are making arrangements to transport him back to their home in New Hampshire.

Wesley was reportedly walking along the beach in Kitty Hawk with his mother on Wednesday when he was swept into the ocean by a surprise wave. The Coast Guard, along with multiple other agencies, spent hours searching for the boy before their search efforts turned to recovery efforts.

