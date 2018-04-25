Coast Guard searching for child swept away by wave on Kitty Hawk beach

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The United States Coast Guard is searching for a child who went missing on a Kitty Hawk beach Wednesday.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, Kitty Hawk Police received a report that a woman was walking with her child on the beach when the child was swept into the ocean by a surprise wave.

The mother was unable to keep her eye on the child and the child went further out into the water. The child’s gender and age are unknown at this time.

A Coast Guard helicopter with Elizabeth City is conducting a search operation over the surrounding area, and two boats from the Oregon Inlet are searching on the water.

This information came from the Wilmington Coast Guard Center.

This is a developing story.

