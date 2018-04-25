Old Dominion transfer Trey Porter lands at the University of Nevada

RENO, Nev. – Former Old Dominion big man Trey Porter has found a new home in the desert. The University of Nevada announced Wednesday afternoon that Porter would be a part of the Pack next season. Last month, the Woodbrige, Va. native was granted his release from ODU.

Since he’s a graduate transfer, Porter is eligible to play for the Wolfpack immediately next season.

“We are so excited about Trey Porter joining our Nevada family,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. “Trey is an incredible athlete, has tremendous length, and has huge upside. He is a great rebounder who can score the ball in the post and face up. He has phenomenal speed for his size and will really fit in our up-tempo style on both ends of the floor.”

Porter started 31 games for ODU last season, averaging 13.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds for the 25-and-7 Monarchs last season.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at a program like Nevada,” Porter said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I could tell how invested the coaching staff, program, and University were to my success and how I would fit in with the team. I am ready to get back to Reno and get to work on next season.”