Report: Trey Porter to transfer out of ODU men’s basketball program

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s basketball program will have a tall task in 2018-19: replacing its tallest player, and one of its most productive.

According to Verbal Commits, ODU’s 6′ 10″ junior forward Trey Porter is transferring away from the program. Porter, as a graduate transfer (undergraduate degree already obtained), will not have to sit out next season as undergraduate transfers do.

Last season, a year in which the Monarchs went 25-and-7, Porter was second on the team in total rebounds (197) and second on the team in scoring (13.2 points per game) while playing in all 32 games.

After playing in 30 games for George Mason during the 2014-15 season, Porter transferred to ODU. Following his redshirt season in 2015-16 due to NCAA transfer rules, he was voted the Monarchs’ most-improved player for the 2016-17 season.