Hampton to hold Streetcar 390 Project open house

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Streetcar 390 Project will host an open house on April 28 so that the public can view the historic trolley before it is restored.

The open house for the Hampton streetcar will be held at Fort Monroe on 57 Patch Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and members of the project will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

“We were bowled over with the support we received from the October open house and the committee at that time said we have to plan another one to make sure everyone gets a chance to see the 390 in its state before restoration.” Siegel goes on to say “The project time line to completion will depend on how fundraising goes.”

After 71 years, the 390 streetcar made its way back to Hampton in August 2017 and the first open house held was attended by over 300 people in October. The 390 streetcar had been sitting at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum before being relocated back to Hampton.

For more information call the Hampton Visitor Center at 757/727-1102.

Hampton streetcar returns home after 71 years

