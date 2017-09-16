Hampton to have open house for Streetcar 390 Project

HAMPTON, Va. – The public is invited to get an up close look at the 390 before she starts a multi-year restoration process at a special open house at 57 Patch Rd. on Fort Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

After 71 years the last Hampton streetcar #390 returned to Hampton on Aug. 2 for restoration, and was given a ceremony to welcome it home.

The 390 has been sitting at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum since then. The museum periodically performed restoration work on the car over the years, but decided in 2013 to offer the 390 to Hampton to bring it back home.

Members of the Streetcar 390 Project will be in attendance to answer questions about the history of the car, the restoration and the history of streetcars on the Peninsula.

According the 390 Project committee head Greg Siegel, “This open house will give the public one last look at the 390 before undergoing restoration. We will be holding periodic open houses throughout the years giving the community a chance to see the progress we are making in bringing the 390 back to life.” Siegel goes on to say “The speed of the restoration will depend on how fundraising goes. The more money that is raised the faster the project can get done.”

The event is free and open to the public.