William & Mary students, visiting faculty member among 10 arrested in Williamsburg drug bust

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – College of William and Mary students, a visiting faculty member and an employee of the college were arrested Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation, according to a school spokesperson.

The months-long investigation began when authorities received information about unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the William & Mary campus. This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests and charges are possible.

Authorities seized drugs such as LSD, cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), opioids, amphetamines, steroids, hashish and marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered.

Word of the arrests spread on campus.

“The professor kind of surprised me, the students not really. I thought it was mostly based on students,” one student said.

According to court documents, the suspects sold drugs within 1,000 feet of the campus and on property owned by the College of William and Mary.

Police say some suspects were caught on surveillance video and made drug sales with undercover agents.

William and Mary released a statement about the arrest, saying the news is both surprising and disappointing.

All 10 suspects remain behind bars and are expected to appear in court Thursday.